Some lawmakers want Michigan to dump the Common Core education standards. But that might put them at odds with Governor Snyder’s vision for education in…
Michigan would dump the controversial "common core" education standards under a bill in the state House.State representative Gary Glenn, R-Midland,…
The public comment period is winding down for proposed new state science and social studies standards. The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) will…
Nearly 800,000 Michigan students are scheduled to take a new standardized test this month. But some parents may opt their kids out of the test.The new…
What might the lame-duck legislative session hold for Michigan schools?This is the time lawmakers often make a big push to pass pet bills and there are…
Testing students to assess their progress in school could get a lot more political before the year is out.Legislators and the Michigan Department of…
Michigan students have been taking the same standardized test for decades. It’s known as the MEAP.But this year the MEAP test will be completely re-done…
One of the many decisions made by state lawmakers during their budget actions last week was to keep the MEAP in place for another year.The more than…
State Superintendent Mike Flanagan is warning Michigan lawmakers against trying to take a step back on school testing.An amendment to next year’s school…
Just last year, when I brought up the Common Core to my non-educator friends, I would usually see a furrowed brow and a tilted head.They’d never heard of…