-
Dr. Felix Valbuena is CEO of the Community Health and Social Services Center (CHASS) in Southwest Detroit. It’s one of 45 community health centers in…
-
For the last year, there has been a lot of news about Republican efforts to kill the Affordable Care Act, or failing, that, to try and strangle its…
-
Since 1965, community health centers have provided care for low-income and uninsured Americans.And now, that vital care for 26 million people in more than…
-
Access to health care for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders may be at risk as a federal funding deadline looms.More than 40 community health centers…
-
A big chunk of federal funding is on the line for Michigan’s community health centers.The federal Health Center Fund is set to expire October 1st. The…
-
Ten community health centers in Michigan are getting million dollar federal grants to expand.The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the…
-
Community health centers in Michigan could lose up to 70% of their funding if Congress doesn't grant an extension this fall. 700,000 Michigan residents…
-
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius was in Detroit this morning to announce an expansion of community health centers in over 40…
-
10 community health centers in Michigan will get $19.6 million in federal funds.Those health centers are key primary care providers for uninsured and…