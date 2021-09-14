Community Policing

-
About three in ten Grand Rapids residents don’t trust the city’s police department, according to an anonymous digital survey conducted by the city.The…
-
Could more cultural awareness help the Grand Rapids Police Department? The Grand Rapids Police Policy and Procedure Review Task Force thinks so.The task…
-
The Grand Rapids Police Department announce new Youth Interactions Policy for its officers.This after a year which saw two incidents where officers held…
-
They served and protected the United States while in the military. Now, as veterans, they’re volunteering to serve and protect Detroit — and they're doing…
-
Rebuilding trust between many communities and their police officers will be a long, hard slog.But everyone agrees it must be done. That was the message…
-
Some cities have been looking at a program that takes a different approach to people with addictions who sometimes have run-ins with the law.In Michigan,…
-
Fifth-grade students at Muskegon Middle School will begin receiving drug- and gang-resistance training in November.The Gang Resistance Education and…
-
What would it be like if the people of a community saw their police officers not just in crisis or in response to a crime, but in relaxed, friendly…
-
The Flint Police Department received a $1.2 million grant from the C.S. Mott Foundation. The grant will hire more police officers, pay for more equipment,…