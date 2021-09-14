community water systems

-
Flint switched from Detroit’s water system last year and is now using the Flint River until it can hook up to Lake Huron.But there have been major…
TOLEDO, Ohio – The findings of a toxin in the drinking water supply of 400,000 people in Ohio and southeastern Michigan a week ago is putting a big…
Temperatures across Michigan today are rising into the 50’s.Warmer temperatures are expected to cause headaches for local water systems.Water mains could…
Mount Clemens in southeastern Michigan has been honored for the best drinking water.The Macomb Daily says Mount Clemens recently received the nod from the…
Michigan’s municipal water systems appear to be holding up well as a mild drought increases demand for water.The drought is most acute in southern parts…