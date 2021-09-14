commutation

-
Today on Stateside, Joe Biden has been inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who served as co-chair of the…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has commuted the sentences of four people serving extremely long sentences for non-violent crimes, including drug possession and…
-
President Obama commuted DeMarlon Thomas’ prison sentence last year.Last night, he was murdered in Saginaw.DeMarlon Thomas was allegedly connected to…
-
A Michigan man is among 46 federal prison inmates who had their prison sentences commuted by President Obama today.Patrick Roberts was sentenced to life…