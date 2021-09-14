-
The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether Governor Jennifer Granholm exceeded her authority when she reversed her decision to commute the…
A fledgling bicycle share company hopes to get rolling in Lansing in August.A group of college students have founded a company that will provide bikes for…
Hundreds, if not thousands of bicyclists in Michigan are expected to take part in a ride of silence tonight. The international ride of silence honors…
A winter storm has brought a few inches of snow and dangerous early-morning driving conditions to parts of the state. The Associated Press reports:The…
Governor Jennifer Granholm has refused to commute the life sentence of a man who insists he was wrongly convicted of killing another man in Port Huron in…