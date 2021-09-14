-
When you hear the term “company town” you might think of DOW and Midland, Ford and Dearborn, Kellogg and Battle Creek, or Whirlpool and Benton Harbor. But…
-
We continued our look at energy in Michigan on the show. Today, it's all about fracking. Horizontal hydraulic fracturing has led to an abundance of…
-
Our Changing Gears team has been on the road this week traveling to some of our company towns in the Midwest.Changing Gears is a Michigan Radio project…
-
When a company bears the name of its hometown, it can be hard to separate the two. Such is the case with Norwalk Furniture and the town of Norwalk in…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-979540.mp3Our Changing Gears project is on the road, bringing you stories of…
-
Our Changing Gears road trip continues. Yesterday, I was in Kohler, Wisconsin. Today, I went down state in Illinois to Decatur.Driving south from Chicago,…
-
From Pullman in Chicago to Firestone in Akron, these employers loomed large in everyone's daily lives.But what does a "company town" look like today?The…