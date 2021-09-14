Compensating for lost time

-
"It was an out-of-body experience."That's how Raymond Highers described the moment when the judge sentenced him and his brother Tommy Highers to life…
When the police knocked on his door, it never crossed Konrad Montgomery's mind that they were there for him. The authorities were looking for a suspect in…
"You can just imagine the hell." The hell that Julie Baumer describes is her life after being tried and convicted for a crime that she did not commit. She…
Just try to imagine how it would feel to be accused of a crime. Wrongfully accused. You didn't do it. But you're convicted and sent to prison.Then,…