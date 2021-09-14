Concealed Pistol License

-
A set of bills passed the Michigan Senate Wednesday that would allow concealed weapons in gun-free zones such as schools, day cares, stadiums, and…
In the wake of another mass shooting, the state Legislature took up bills to expand Michigan’s concealed carry laws.Legislation would let people who get a…
The number of concealed pistol licenses approved in Michigan surged 42% last year, compared to the year before. That's according to a recent report from…
Gun owners in Michigan would be able to carry a concealed weapon without a permit under a package of bills introduced this week in Lansing.Rep. Jim…
Starting December 1st, applications for concealed pistol licenses will pass thru a different system in Michigan.A new state law taking effect eliminates…
Local education officials say it shouldn’t be up to them to decide whether to allow guns in schools.Last week, Gov. Rick Snyder told WJIM host Steve…
A new Michigan Senate bill introduced this week would close a loophole that allows open carry of firearms in gun-free zones, including schools and places…
UPDATE: We've added the actual policies that the board is considering below.Ann Arbor's school board met last night to consider banning guns on…
A number of controversial gun bills moved closer to a final vote in the state House Tuesday.A House panel approved bills that would get rid of county gun…
A controversial gun bill – similar to one recently vetoed by Governor Snyder – has been reintroduced in Lansing.Michigan Public Radio Network’s Jake Neher…