concerned pastors for social action

-
Plaintiffs in a lawsuit claim the city of Flint is not abiding by the terms of an agreement that opened the door to nearly $100 million in funding for the…
-
Flint City Council is defying state and federal government officials, as well as the city’s mayor, and is putting off a vote on a drinking water contract…
-
Attorney General Bill Schuette says the state should have to deliver water to every household in Flint that doesn’t have water filters properly…
-
Michigan officials are fighting a court order to start delivering bottled water directly to some Flint homes.But local activists say that water is needed…
-
The state of Michigan is asking for a stay of a federal court order that bottled water be delivered to Flint homes.U.S. District Judge David Lawson issued…
-
A U.S. District judge is ordering the government to ensure that every Flint household has safe drinking water. That means home delivery of bottled…
-
Flint pastors says it’s time for an end to the city’s dysfunctional government.Mayor Karen Weaver and a majority of the city council have spent months…