On today’s Stateside, music festivals are back in business this summer. Plus, podcasters Michelle Jokisch Polo and Araceli Crescencio discuss bringing…
This week brings the 26th go-round for Detroit's annual Concert of Colors presented by the Arab American National Museum.The event starts tomorrow and…
On Sunday, there will be more than 300 concerts being held across the United States as part of the event "Concert Across America to End Gun Violence." One…
Ticket scalping, or reselling concert or sports tickets for more than their face value, is illegal under state law. State Rep. Tim Kelly, R- Saginaw Twp.,…
The Lansing Unionized Vaudeville Spectacle gave a sneak preview to a new arts venue in Lansing. Dylan Rogers is the director and front man of the Lansing…
State lawmakers are looking at ways to make it easier to get tickets to popular concerts, plays and sporting events.The legislation applies to the small,…
The Chamber Music Society of the Lincoln Center in New York City is partnering with a music center in Grand Rapids.The prestigious center in New York will…
Business owners who want to serve as a venue for ArtPrize this fall can now begin registering. The winner of the art competition is decided by the voting…