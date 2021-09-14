-
A statue of a confederate soldier was the focus of a large protest Saturday in west Michigan.The protest was largely peaceful, with a few heated exchanges…
-
A West Michigan school district is considering changing its mascot name to distance itself from Confederate imagery.The Godfrey Lee Public School District…
-
As political pushback heats up over confederate monuments, the city of Lowell is dropping the name Robert E. Lee from a longtime community attraction.The…
-
You may see fewer Confederate flags at next month’s NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway.A spokesman for the race track in Brooklyn says they…