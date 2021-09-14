-
The final numbers are still on their way, but initial data from the U.S. Census Bureau offers a glimpse at population trends across the country. In…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to testify about Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 crisis before a congressional committee Tuesday.A subcommitte of…
Big rigs on Michigan roads may soon be getting longer and heavier.Congress will soon be taking up legislation regulating the nation’s roadways. Trucking…
Flint Democrat Dan Kildee says it’s time for Congress to act to prevent future mass shootings.By one count, there have been more than 150 mass shootings…
Detroit Congressman John Conyers may learn Wednesday if an ethics probe against him will continue or if it has reached its end.For months, the House…
Congress has to ensure the federal government is funded past September 30 by its October recess. But Flint's ongoing water crisis is standing in the way…
Michigan Democrats and Flint leaders continue to urge Congress to help Flint with its ongoing water crisis.State and city officials want Congress to help…
It seems there isn't much Congress can agree on these days.But there was an exception to that Monday night concerning the plight of Amir Hekmati, 31, of…
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his much anticipated speech to Congress today. He made his case against a potential nuclear deal being…
This Week in Review, Jack Lessenberry and Zoe Clark discuss stories which seem new but are actually just more of the same. Dave Agema, President Obama and…