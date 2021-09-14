congressmen

-
Cyndi talked with Michigan Congressman Gary Peters (D) today.Peters is the new co-chair of the House Automotive Caucus along with Republican Congressman…
-
Michigan's congressional delegation is getting a makeover. One-third of its 15 members will be new when they're sworn in later this afternoon at the…
-
Michigan Congressman Pete Hoekstra is condemning the latest Wikileaks disclosure of thousands of classified documents.Republican Hoekstra, who represents…
-
It’s Freshmen Orientation today. Congressional freshmen, that is. As Bloomberg News reports:Michigan has five new U.S. Representatives: Republicans Dan…