Willow Run is more than 330 acres of crumbling concrete and weeds today. But the site of the B-24 bomber assembly plant during World War II will soon be…
The march of technology continues, bringing us closer to the day when owning your own car may be less important than on-demand transportation services.…
The University of Michigan has just opened a brand-new testing facility for autonomous vehicles, or “AVs.”MCity will test the AV technology in a very…
General Motors is taking the lead in producing cars that can almost drive themselves.The "driver-assist" and "vehicle-to-vehicle" technology enables cars…
A veritable "who's who" of the global automotive industry has signed on to support the University of Michigan’s new automated vehicle initiative.The…
A few years ago, most of us would not know what the phrase "connected vehicles" meant. Today, the technology is being used in more vehicles, in hopes of…
The University of Michigan has announced a collaboration with government and business to make its hometown of Ann Arbor the first American city with a…
The world's largest-ever test of connected vehicle technology got underway in Ann Arbor this week.Experts predict that our cars will one day routinely…
U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is in Michigan today touting a major advance in Smart Car technology.By October, three thousand cars, trucks and…
About 100 people will “start their engines,” at the Michigan International Speedway this week. But it won’t be for a race. The MIS is lending its track to…