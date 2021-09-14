-
Once again, the city of Flint is being put on notice by the state about problems with its water system. Last year, the Michigan Department of…
-
Despite some state intervention this school year, Benton Harbor schools is still struggling. This spring has been rough for the district.Benton Harbor…
-
The Benton Harbor Board of Education may take a step this evening toward getting its financial house in order. Benton Harbor Area Schools faces a $15…
-
Detroit's top lawyer, Krystal Crittendon, plans to argue in court that the city's consent agreement with the state is not legal.The Detroit News reports…
-
Detroit Mayor Dave Bing and the City Council are sitting down this morning to discuss keeping the city afloat financially.Bing and Detroit’s Chief…
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled review teams can meet behind closed doors as they decide whether to recommend a state takeover of a city or school…
-
Detroit's Coleman A. Young International Airport, also called City Airport, might soon be seeing passengers for the first time since 2000.From the Detroit…
-
DETROIT (AP) - Detroit Mayor Dave Bing has laid out a budget proposal that would cut more than 2,500 jobs and shave $250 million from the city's annual…