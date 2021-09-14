-
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the city is ready to jumpstart some construction projects that were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but only with health…
Michigan contractors expect to hire more workers in 2019.A survey by the Associated General Contractors of America finds three quarters of Michigan…
Michigan isn’t alone in the struggle to repair crumbling roads and bridges.The American Society of Civil Engineers has given America's infrastructure a…
A group pushing to repeal Michigan's law that requires higher "prevailing" wages on state-financed construction projects wants the state to certify its…
Many cities in the Rust Belt are still shrinking, because people continue to move away. Some have lost so many people, that highways are unneeded, and…
The Next IdeaMichigan and other states are having an increasingly hard time finding qualified people to work in construction. The perception that…
The struggle to figure out a way to pay for road and bridge repairs isn't just a Michigan story.It's happening on the federal level as well.The Obama…
Major renovations to Lansing’s downtown baseball stadium are costing more than expected.City officials recently learned the renovations to the nearly…
DETROIT (AP) - Below-ground utility relocation is underway on a 3.3-mile light rail system that will run from Detroit's riverfront to the city's New…
There's a labor shortage in West Michigan. Construction jobs are going unfilled. We look at what that means for the housing industry and the economy as a…