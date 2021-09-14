-
Delegates to the United Auto Workers' Special Convention on Wednesday completed voting on resolutions for the next four-year contract with automakers and…
United Auto Workers delegates from across the country are meeting in Detroit this week. The convention will set the terms for talks on the next four year…
Hundreds of Michigan Medicine nurses rallied outside the Ann Arbor hospital complex today.Wearing red shirts, waving signs and chanting “Union busting,…
Union local presidents will learn more about a tentative deal between General Motors and the United Auto Workers Wednesday.But not much is public about…
The United Auto Workers has reached a tentative four-year contract with GM, averting the possibility of a strike for now.The union had also set a strike…
Members of the United Auto Workers union begin voting on a tentative new contract with Fiat Chrysler on Tuesday. Union leaders are being less passive…
A tentative contract agreement has been reached by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and United Auto Workers, one that FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne describes as…
Just a week and a half from now, the United Automobile Workers contracts with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will expire.In a recent…
The United Auto Workers and Ford Motor Company are officially in talks for their next four-year contract.This time, the kickoff ceremony was held off Ford…
The United Automobile Workers and Fiat-Chrysler open contract talks today. General Motors talks started Monday, and Ford begins late next week.According…