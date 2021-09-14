Cook Nuclear Power Plant

-
A new report finds nuclear power plants in this region will face heat stress in the future because of climate change. The analysis from Moody's Investors…
A steam line rupture at a nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan forced a utility to shut down one of the two units early Wednesday morning.Indiana…
The head of the nation’s nuclear regulatory agency toured two nuclear plants in southwest Michigan Friday.NRC Chairwoman Allison Macfarlane wanted to see…
DTE Energy's Fermi 2 nuclear power plant was shutdown yesterday morning after workers discovered excess hydrogen in a generator cooling system.From the…
American Electric Power officials say reactor no. 2 at the Cook Nuclear Plant in southwest Michigan came back online Saturday after a 38-day refueling and…