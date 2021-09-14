-
Flint leaders say the city is a year ahead of schedule in its program to find and replace lead pipes.Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says the contractors have…
Gov. Rick Snyder has signed into law changes to the regulation of Michigan copper mines.Legislation enacted Tuesday establishes separate regulations for…
The history of Copper Country in the Upper Peninsula tends to focus on mining and the mostly European immigrants who worked those mines. That traditional…
A recent study published in Environmental Monitoring and Assessments finds turtles are getting doses of heavy metals such as lead and copper.Matt Cooper…
Michigan would have the toughest lead testing standard in the nation under a sweeping proposal unveiled today in Flint, where the drinking water is still…
Copper.Its use in our lives is astounding, and so is the cost of mining it. When Bill Carter moved to Bisbee, Arizona, he found himself directly affected…
DETROIT (AP) - Thieves struck a Detroit church and swiped a brass bell that's more than 100 years old.The bell belongs to Sweetest Heart of Mary Roman…
IRONWOOD, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has tentatively approved the last major permit needed for construction of a copper…
The city of Flint will soon launch a new crackdown on illegal metal scrappers.Like many Michigan cities, Flint has been plagued by thieves illegally…
People stealing metal, computers and other equipment have done more than a million dollars worth of damage to Flint school buildings in the past 18…