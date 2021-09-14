Corinne Miller

-
Who should issue a health alert and when they should do it became the focus during a long day in a Genesee County courtroom today. State health department…
It’s back to court this week for state Health Department director Nick Lyon.Lyon’s preliminary exam on an involuntary manslaughter charge is scheduled to…
An infectious disease expert says the public should have been alerted to a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Genesee County sooner. At least a dozen…
Tomorrow, a judge will begin hearing the prosecution’s case against State Health Department Director Nick Lyon. It’s the first preliminary exam in the…
This will be a busy week for Flint water crisis prosecutors.A Monday court hearing will handle motions in the criminal cases against five MDEQ employees,…
A former state health department official has been sentenced for her role in the Flint water crisis.Monday, retired state epidemiologist Corrine Miller…
Prosecutors say they will announce another round of criminal charges in the Flint water crisis tomorrow.The announcement does not indicate if there are…
An outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness is easing in Genesee and Saginaw Counties.Many of the dozens of cases of Shigella occurred in Flint, but peaked…
State officials are confirming an eighth case of Legionnaire's disease in Genesee County.A press release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human…
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump came to Flint today and toured the city's water plant.The facility has not been operational since last fall,…