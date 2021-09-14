-
Soggy soil is slowing corn and soybean planting in Michigan.The Michigan Farm Bureau’s Theresa Sisung says only a third of the state’s corn crop is in the…
-
Globally, climate change is going to cause serious upheaval. But the kinds of changes will vary from place to place. That means there are likely to be…
-
Michigan’s agriculture industry leaders will get the chance to have their say about what should be in the next federal farm bill Saturday.U.S. Senate…
-
Each year, tens of thousands of Michiganders flock to nearby farms to make their way through mazes made of corn stalks.The idea of a maze made of maize…
-
Michigan corn growers say uncertainty over the federal renewable fuel standard is hurting the state’s agricultural economy.The standard sets the ethanol…
-
Federal regulators plan to mix more renewable fuel into gasoline over the next few years, but it’s a whole lot less than Congress wanted.In 2007, Congress…
-
Michigan’s corn growers are hopeful Congress will soon pass Trade Promotion Authority. That will fast track new trade deals in Asia and Europe.Jim Zook is…
-
This summer, many of us are still waiting for Michigan sweet corn. Tom Hulett is known as the "Corn Man" in the Port Huron area. He said people had…
-
It’s been seven years since America hit the accelerator on corn-based ethanol fuels. Homegrown corn became the centerpiece of a push to find an…
-
The weather may seem perfect to a lot us right now.But not so perfect for farmers, many of whom have yet to plant their spring crops.Michigan has been…