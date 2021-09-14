-
Vice President Mike Pence will try to rally support in Michigan tomorrow for the new Republican tax reform plan. He’ll speak Thursday afternoon at…
The Next IdeaSix presidential campaigns later I’ve still got Bill Clinton’s iconic 1992 slogan running through my head: It’s the economy, stupid.But it’s…
The Michigan Department of Treasury is projecting a $99 million net loss in revenue due to an increase of tax refunds to businesses across the…
A group of unions is launching a petition drive to raise the corporate income tax rate in Michigan. But is that really their end game?Unions strike backA…
A union-led petition drive is trying to increase the state’s Corporate Income Tax rate from 6% to 11%. The revenue would be used to fix roads.Increasing…
U.S. Senator Carl Levin (D-MI) introduced legislation Thursday he says will close a number of tax loopholes. Levin sees the bill as part of a larger plan…
DETROIT (AP) - About two dozen people chanting "pay your fair share" were escorted from the General Electric Co. shareholder meeting in Detroit's…
A new report says three Michigan companies spent more on lobbying than they did in corporate income taxes between 2008 and 2010.Those companies include…
A state House committee is debating a tax-reform package that includes eliminating the state’s business tax and replacing its revenues with a corporate…