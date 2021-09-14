Corrections Department

-
Starting Monday, Michigan National Guard medical personnel will visit the six prisons in the Upper Peninsula to help the Michigan Department of…
Six years ago, the superintendent of a small and struggling school district in Gratiot County wrote a tongue-in-cheek letter to Governor Rick Snyder…
Governor Snyder has signed into law legislation compensating people who’ve been wrongfully imprisoned.Under the “Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act,”…
What’s being called a major battle over the state’s prison budget is taking shape in Lansing. To save money, John Proos, the chair of the relevant state…
Michigan improperly spent $1.7 million on health care for former inmates. That’s according to a new audit that tracked payments between October 2011 and…
A program requiring some Michigan sex offenders to wear electronic monitors for the rest of their lives might face a legal challenge.The U.S. Supreme…
The company behind Michigan’s troubled prison food service is keeping its contract. But it’s also paying a price.Aramark’s problems have ranged from…
Michigan’s Attorney General has decided to appeal a federal judge’s order that would require parole hearings for more than 300 juvenile offenders serving…
DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan appeals court says it has no authority to intervene in the judgment of then-Gov. Jennifer Granholm, who agreed to change a…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to intervene in a dispute over a $100 million settlement with former and current female…