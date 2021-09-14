-
New University of Michigan research appears to confirm that improper corrosion controls caused Flint's water crisis.The team of UM researchers focused on…
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Mayor Karen Weaver has told the Environmental Protection Agency that more corrosion control studies have to be done and Flint will…
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says Flint did not follow federal regulations for large water systems when it switched its source for…
Confused about corrosion control? We were too.In Flint, lead levels in some children's blood have spiked dramatically. Scientists believe the Flint River…