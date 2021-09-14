-
FBI agents have searched offices at Detroit City Hall and the homes of two City Council members. The searches Wednesday come a few weeks after another…
-
Shiawassee County residents vented their anger Sunday over the county board’s decision to give themselves COVID-19 hazard pay bonuses.More than 200 people…
-
Former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith pled guilty to one count of obstruction of justice in federal court Wednesday.His plea hearing was conducted by…
-
Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith has agreed to plead guilty to obstruction of justice. U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider says Smith stole money…
-
A former UAW president faces prison time after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges including embezzlement, racketeering and tax evasion.When he’s…
-
The United Auto Workers announced some internal changes on Monday in response to a federal investigation into the union’s finances.“Dues dollars are…
-
Jeff “Paycheck” Pietrzyk, aide to former United Auto Workers Vice President Joe Ashton, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to…
-
The FBI on Wednesday upped its investigation into alleged corruption within the United Auto Workers with some dramatic raids on high-profile targets.The…
-
Former United Auto Workers Vice President Norwood Jewell has pleaded guilty to violating federal labor law by misusing money meant for a worker training…
-
Fiat-Chrysler's former human resources director has pleaded guilty to lying to a federal grand jury to cover up a conspiracy to pay off top UAW…