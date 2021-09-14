-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports 14 confirmed cougar sightings in 2020, all located in the Upper Peninsula. That's the highest number…
Another cougar was spotted in the Upper Peninsula, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. A camera snapped a photo of the animal in...
An image of a cougar was caught on a landowner’s trail camera in Gogebic County in the west side of the Upper Peninsula, on July 7.The Michigan Department…
For the first time in more than 100 years, a cougar has officially been found in Michigan's Lower Peninsula.The Michigan Department of Natural Resources…
You might’ve heard about cougars being spotted in Michigan. There are also cougars out west and there’s the Florida panther. But what we’re talking about…
Cougars were wiped out in Michigan more than 100 years ago, but a few of the big cats have been returning.The Michigan Department of Natural Resources…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - State Natural Resources officials say two Bay County men face charges after a cougar was illegally killed in Michigan's Upper…