counseling

-
Black Americans reported a significant spike in symptoms of anxiety and depression following the release of the video that showed a Minneapolis police…
-
Hundreds of mental health counselors filled a hearing room in Lansing Friday. Hundreds more rallied outside to oppose a change in state rules that govern…
-
Mental health patients might have to wait longer to get their conditions diagnosed – if they can get care at all. That’s according to mental health…
-
Stress, frustration, and depression may be among the feelings that Flint residents are experiencing right now. Tragedies and disasters like the Flint…
-
A little more than a year ago, there were four people in the Reynolds family. Today, there are three—parents Angela and Ryan Reynolds—and their…
-
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. At Michigan Radio we have been looking at how domestic violence affects our community, and what programs…
-
October is domestic violence awareness month. At Michigan Radio, we are taking a look at how domestic violence impacts our communities.What support and…