Michigan's trial court funding system is "broken." That's according to a study released Monday by the Michigan Trial Court Funding Commission.Tom Boyd is…
The Michigan Supreme Court will decide whether it’s legal for judges to order defendants to pay fees and court costs.One defendant is challenging the…
DETROIT – The Michigan Supreme Court has announced amendments to state rules aimed at keeping people from jail time because they can't pay court fines or…
Tomorrow, a state Senate committee takes up legislation that would require state agencies to pay the court costs of people who sue the state and win.…
The Michigan Supreme Court says judges can’t order people convicted of a crime to pay the costs to the legal system – unless it’s been specifically…
DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court soon will hear arguments in a dispute over whether convicts can be ordered to pay the operating costs of local…