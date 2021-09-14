-
Civil asset forfeiture. Court fines and fees. Property tax foreclosure laws.All are things local governments in Michigan use to operate and fund…
-
What is the most appropriate way to pay for criminal courts in Michigan? That's the essential question before the Michigan Trial Court Funding…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court will decide whether it’s legal for judges to order defendants to pay fees and court costs.One defendant is challenging the…
-
Peggy Toms can't figure out why so many jurors just aren't showing up lately, but she knows it's getting worse.The Livingston County Circuit Court…
-
A suburban Detroit judge accused of sending poor people to jail if they couldn't immediately pay court fines has agreed to end that practice.Courts aren't…
-
DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court is proposing a rule that would strengthen the ban on sending poor people to jail if they can't afford to pay…
-
The Next IdeaTraffic tickets and low-level misdemeanors aren’t supposed to ruin lives and cost taxpayers millions.For most of these offenses, paying a…
-
A low-income Metro Detroit woman who faced jail time over dog license fees got help from a higher court this week.The Macomb County Circuit Court stepped…