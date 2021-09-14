-
Two men are facing charges of making election-related threats against three Michigan officials.U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and…
A lawsuit filed Tuesday is seeking to lift a state ban on high school sports immediately.The state Health department issued the order last month putting…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has won a legal victory tied to to her executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday, a Michigan Court of Claims…
On Wednesday, a judge denied a legal challenge to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay home order.Whitmer issued the initial stay home order in March with the…
It’s a new month and a new lease on life for dozens of unlicensed medical marijuana businesses in Michigan.A Michigan Court of Claims judge sided with…
Michigan’s licensed medical marijuana businesses are starting to push back against the state’s apparent willingness to allow unlicensed dispensaries to…
The Court of Claims is all over the news lately, with Detroit Public Schools’ attempt to establish a temporary restraining order to block teacher…