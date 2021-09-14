-
Stateside: The pandemic isn’t over yet; bilingual site fills news gap; police and qualified immunityToday on Stateside, Michigan has experienced a drop in COVID-19 cases these past few weeks, but over the weekend, case numbers slightly increased again.…
Low-income people who have a valid legal claim but can't afford a lawyer can now get free advice on how to represent themselves.A new legal clinic…
The Macomb County Jail has a chronic overcrowding problem. And that can make for dangerous conditions for inmates. Experts say jail overcrowding is linked…
Oakland County fights efforts to fix “woefully inadequate” system for those who can’t afford lawyersTomorrow morning, the Michigan Court of Claims will hear a lawsuit filed by Oakland County. The county is challenging new criminal defense standards for…
After nearly three years, a judge has dismissed charges against nine defendants arrested for protesting Detroit’s mass water shutoffs.The so-called…
Legislation passed by the Michigan House calls for increased penalties and tougher sentences for anyone who assaults courthouse workers.Bills 4302, 4303…
The Michigan Court of Appeals says convicted felons must be sentenced in person, and not via a video hookup between the jail and the courthouse.Video…
In an unusual move, a Wayne County judge has stepped in to halt a trial in progress in a lower court.Two Detroit activists are on trial for disorderly…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A national group representing the left and right of the political spectrum is concentrating on Michigan as ripe for criminal justice…
A Michigan House bill would give judges more discretion when it comes to sentencing first-time felons who carried a gun during their crime.Right now,…