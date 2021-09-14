-
Does killing coyotes make things safer for livestock?Last winter, Stateside did a story about a sporting goods store near the Irish Hills that held a…
It's been nearly a year since the state of Michigan approved year-round and nighttime hunting for coyotes. But how effective has that change in hunting…
Coyotes have been making themselves at home in cities all over the country. They’ve been showing up in big cities like Chicago and Detroit, and in a lot…
In the last few years, illegal wolf kills in the Upper Peninsula have been going up as more sportsman become convinced that wolves are harming the deer…
Coyotes have been moving into a lot of American cities. Here in Michigan, you could potentially see coyotes almost anywhere. But researchers don't know a…