-
A new report shows 70% of the money spent on Michigan ballot questions last year came from non-profit groups that concealed their donors.In November,…
-
This is an expensive year to run for a seat in the Michigan state Senate.Craig Mauger is the executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.…
-
A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court this week will likely have little effect on campaign spending in this fall’s election in Michigan.The high court…
-
Democrats are hoping for a “Blue Wave” in state legislative races in November. But Republicans are seeing a “green wave” of campaign donations.The…
-
This year, TV ad spending is spiking early among candidates running for Michigan governor.The Michigan Campaign Finance Network reports $1.7 million has…
-
This year’s mid-term congressional elections could be the most expensive ever in Michigan.The Michigan Campaign Finance Network reports the 30 candidates…
-
Should state lawmakers be required to file financial disclosure statements? Something to let constituents know if there are potential problems, conflicts…
-
A new report finds roughly $40 million was spent on Michigan’s 14 Congressional races in 2016. $9.4 million was spent in just one Michigan Congressional…
-
A new report is raising questions about transparency in Michigan Supreme Court elections.Craig Mauger is with the Michigan Campaign Finance Network. He…
-
Michigan’s top 150 Political Action Committees raised a record amount during the 2016 presidential election cycle.The Michigan Campaign Finance Network…