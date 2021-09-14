-
The Next IdeaIs there a “state of mind” that aids innovation and creativity?Think for a moment about the last time you were totally immersed in a hobby,…
Technology and creativity are not mutually exclusive. They go hand-in-hand.That's the message of Intermitten. It's a conference happening this Friday and…
The Next IdeaWhat is the mental fuel for innovation? What internal power plant do we tap into?Creativity. It drives innovation, collaboration, and in many…
A Michigan State University professor is using ambigrams to explore creative ways of thinking and playing. "Ambigram is a way of writing words so they can…
Americans love the next thing: the newest gadget, the latest fashion, and all manner of ground-breaking artistic creations. In fact, our entire worldview,…
March 16 is a big day for innovators, inventors and creators. That's the day that the United States will change it's patent system from the…
A new Michigan State University study finds that children who play video games are more creative. MSU researchers studied nearly 500 12-year-olds and…
The “creative process” will take center stage at a conference this week at the University of Michigan.Theresa Reid heads up ArtsEngine at the University…