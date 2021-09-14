-
The credit-rating agency Standard & Poor’s announced Monday that they have upgraded Michigan's credit rating from AA- to AA. This change will allow the…
-
The water crisis in Flint and the financial crisis in Detroit Public Schools appear to be taking a toll on Michigan’s credit outlook.Standard and Poor’s,…
-
Forty-three Michigan school districts will start this school year with a lower credit rating.The Detroit News reports that Moody’s Investors Service…
-
Michigan banks have made an impressive recovery since January 2011, according to quarterly data compiled by BauerFinanical Inc., a Florida-based ratings…
-
One of the common traditions as we end one year and begin another is taking stock — reviewing where we've been and figuring out where we want to go in the…
-
There was some significant good news about Michigan yesterday, though most media outlets ignored it. Fitch, one of the three big Wall Street credit rating…
-
Right to work goes to court"An Ingham County judge today will decide whether to let an anti-right-to-work lawsuit go forward. The ACLU of Michigan says…
-
National credit rating agencies are warming to the state of Michigan.Today, Fitch and Standard & Poor’s joined Moody’s in upgrading the state’s credit…
-
Michigan’s credit rating is getting a boost.The state of Michigan’s credit rating has taken a bit of a beating in recent years.But the credit rating…