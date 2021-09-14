-
When you look back at the long history of Detroit, yesterday may not have been quite as significant as July 24, 1701.That was the day Cadillac and his men…
Two of the loudest voices objecting to Detroit's bankruptcy adjustment plan have been bond insurers Syncora and Financial Guaranty Insurance Corporation,…
DETROIT (AP) - While a judge determines the future of Detroit's bankruptcy case, key people are meeting behind the scenes to try to reach deals.Private…
This week in Michigan politics, Jack Lessenberry and Emily Fox discuss the proposal to consolidate school districts into county-wide systems, the canceled…
During the last year of World War II, as millions died in history’s most sustained orgy of violence, other men quietly and secretly planned what to do…