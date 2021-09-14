Crime investigation

-
A Rochester Hills man has been charged with two felony counts after he shot at a 14-year-old black teen with a shotgun Thursday morning.Police say Brennan…
-
The Michigan Crime Victim Services Commission is putting together a panel of experts to suggest potential new services for crime victims -- and changes to…
-
Northern Michigan University will debut a forensic anthropology major in the fall. Included in the curriculum will be hands-on experience in the world's…
-
Medical marijuana fees are funding law enforcement cracking down on illegal marijuana growth and useThis information comes from a 2016 report to the…
-
Crime fighting is starting to look more and more like the show CSI, thanks to developers at Michigan State University.The instant DNA match technology…
-
Researchers at Michigan State University have developed software to help nab criminals when there is no photo of a suspect or when the photo or video is…