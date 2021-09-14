crime victims

-
Defendants in the state of Michigan will now be required to listen to their victims' impact statements according to a bill approved by Governor Snyder…
Lawmakers in Lansing have been working on legislation in response to the Larry Nassar case. And while they’re at it, some say they might want to clarify…
Victims would have more rights under bills passed by the state House Thursday.One bill would require defendants be physically present in the courtroom…
The Michigan Supreme Court says judges have to actually see evidence that a victim has been traumatized if they want to cite trauma as a reason for a…