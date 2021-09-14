-
Michigan Radio has received a grant from the Public Welfare Foundation to expand the station’s criminal justice reporting. This will allow the station to…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer offered some broad outlines Monday of plans to improve public safety. That’s as crime rates have increased in Michigan and…
Lawmakers in Michigan's House of Representatives have introduced a package of bills designed to make changes to existing laws regarding public safety.The…
People who are accused of a serious crime often have two options: sit in jail or pay up. Advocates for criminal justice reform have been pushing to move…
The Michigan state Senate has passed several bills to make changes to the state's criminal justice system.The bipartisan bills aim to prevent low income…
Public pressure is mounting to free a 15-year-old Black girl sent to Oakland County juvenile detention for not doing her homework.The girl is known only…
Robert Williams of Farmington Hills was arrested and held for more than a day in January, on larceny charges that he stole Shinola watches from a downtown…
The ACLU of Michigan is launching a campaign to hold prosecutors responsible for inequities in the criminal justice system.The group says prosecutors are…
“Black lives matter to public defenders!”That was the rallying cry in front of Detroit’s Frank Murphy Hall of Justice on Monday, as a group of well over…
The governor will now have to decide if the criminal justice system should stop automatically treating 17-year-olds as adults.A bipartisan package of…