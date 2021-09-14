-
“Let’s Do This!” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel shouted at the kickoff of a criminal record expungement fair in Flint on Wednesday.Hundreds of…
Up to 1,000 people are expected to get criminal convictions expunged from their records during an event this week in Flint.Wednesday’s expungement fair…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a sweeping package of bills that will allow thousands to expunge their criminal records after they’ve served their…
Lawmakers at the state Capitol will start looking at bills to take certain crimes off people’s criminal records. A committee hearing on a package of bills…
A bipartisan group of Michigan lawmakers says it’s time to change state law and let more people expunge their criminal records.Current state law only…
Some residents of northern Michigan could be eligible to have their criminal records expunged. The Michigan Supreme Court and University of Detroit…
Laws that ban criminal background questions on job applications have backfired, according to a study from the University of Michigan and Princeton…
A group of West Michigan business leaders wants their peers to consider hiring people who’ve served time in…
One Republican state senator wants some criminal convictions to be automatically scrubbed from public records.Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, says he…
The Access to Justice Clinic at Western Michigan University Cooley Law School and the 61st District Court are teaming up to help give some criminals a…