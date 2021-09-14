-
Summer camp means many things to campers, outdoor fun or just a chance to get away from parents and siblings.For kids who come to Sae Jong Camp on Higgins…
-
Soon, the entire park-like area we’re in will echo with the sound of pounding, metal against wood. It’s nearly a ringing or gong-like sound.But first,…
-
The Next Idea One proven way to give local businesses a boost is by grouping them together and building a brand. Think Detroit’s Greektown or Corktown, or…
-
This coming Sunday brings the fourth annual Headwrap Expo & Fashion Show in Dearborn. It will feature head wraps from a wide array of cultural and…
-
Dearborn has become a flashpoint for many people in America. Anti-Islam protestors carrying weapons have rallied in the city. The Arab American National…
-
Halloween is Saturday, but that won’t stop people from dressing up early.Youmacon kicks off in Detroit today.It’s the biggest anime, gaming, and comic…
-
The Next IdeaIn his recent op-ed piece in the Financial Times, “Europe is a continent that has run out of ideas,” Economics Nobel Laureate Edmund Phelps…
-
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan has received $2 million to establish the Thai Professorship of Theravada Buddhism.The school says Thursday…
-
Twenty years ago this fall, Curtis Ivery was appointed chancellor of the oddly named Wayne County Community College District. The place was a mess. One of…
-
As you plan your Thanksgiving meal, what is the one dish that represents your family? Maybe it’s one that's been handed down through generations.The New…