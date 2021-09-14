-
From November 14 through November 23, Michigan Radio reporters explored social class in our society.We looked at how social class is defined, how people…
-
If you think about it, class is a tricky word. What does it even mean? How do you define it?Michigan Radio reporters and producers take a look at how…
-
From the Bradys to the Cosbys, most of us can probably name several television families... some middle class, some working class and some decidedly upper…
-
For a lot of people, living the good life in America means having money in the bank, and a big house on a suburban cul-de-sac.But in a little corner of…
-
Debtor's PrisonWhen you step into a Michigan courtroom, crime is supposed to be crime, regardless of social class. But whether you go home or go to jail…
-
There, perhaps, is no moment in life when the difference in class is more apparent than when you are accused of a crime. The wealthy hire the best lawyer…
-
Michigan’s economy is steadily becoming more "knowledge-based" than "factory-based." That means, in order to land a job and earn a decent salary, a…
-
We’ve been reading all your comments on our Culture of Class series (If we haven’t heard from you tell us your thoughts).We’ve heard from people who have…
-
Upward mobility: the idea that, if you work hard enough, you can climb the class ladder. It's part of the American Dream, right? That you can pull…
-
When I was growing up, I knew a lot of kids whose fathers didn't earn a living working in the bowels of a factory like my dad.Their dads were businessmen,…