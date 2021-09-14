-
In a new report, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan said the U.S. Border Patrol in Michigan uses racial profiling to target immigrants from…
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is restricting international cargo at one Michigan port. Other Great Lakes ports don’t face the same restrictions.The…
UPDATE: Alireza Yazdani Esfidajani has now been deported, according his attorneys. This story has also been updated with statements from U.S. Customs and…
Today on Stateside, we talk to Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) about what she’s seen during a trip to the U.S.—Mexico border. Plus, a look at what…
A bipartisan group of U.S. representatives on Friday visited sites along the U.S. Mexico border. Among them was Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin,…
It’s not Camila Trefftz’s job to track this, but she tries to give the best estimates she can: so far this year, she’s says she's probably seen about 12…
Arrests of undocumented immigrants have jumped over the last two years in the Detroit sector of the northern U.S. border.According to U.S. Border Patrol…
Pro athletes: If you're going to put a ring on it, make sure you've got the real thing.Customs and Border Protection officials say they seized $680,000…
There has been plenty of legal wrangling over Ambassador Bridge owner Matty Moroun’s desire to block the new Gordie Howe Bridge and build a second bridge…
Three federal border agents who died during the Prohibition era in Michigan will be honored Thursday.Border Patrol Inspectors Franklin Wood and Earl…