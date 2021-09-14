-
State lawmakers are considering a resolution to end some restrictions on deer hunting.The restrictions are in place in parts of the state known to have…
Deer season started for bow hunters on October 1. The Department of Natural Resources will be testing harvested deer for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).…
Michigan wildlife officials are launching a five-year study to see if deer movement is spreading a serious disease.Since 2015, 58 cases of Chronic Wasting…
Two more deer have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in Michigan.The two female deer are from a farm in Mecosta County, north of Grand Rapids.…
Michigan wildlife officials are closing out a year of battling chronic wasting disease in the state’s free-ranging deer.The first case of Chronic Wasting…
Firearm deer season is underway today in Michigan.The hunt is giving state wildlife officials a chance to expand the search for more cases of chronic…
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has launched an education campaign to try to keep chronic wasting disease from spreading to the Upper…
State wildlife officials are shifting their investigation into Chronic Wasting Disease in deer in mid-Michigan. The Department of Natural Resources has…
Another free-ranging Michigan deer has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. “This news is not surprising,” said Dr. Steve Schmitt, DNR wildlife…
State officials say a second mid-Michigan deer has tested positive for a fatal neurological disease.“Finding this second positive deer is disappointing,…