cyber-bullying

A new report from Wayne State University says Michigan's schools need to do more to combat bullying.The report finds more than half of Michigan students…
A new poll shows disagreement among parents about what exactly constitutes cyberbullying.The University of Michigan’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital…
It may soon be a misdemeanor in Michigan to post “revenge porn” on the Internet.A half-dozen states already have laws on the books to punish people who…
As social media has embedded itself into our lives, so too has the national conversation about bullying.Facebook, Twitter and other forms of social media…
Bullying could lead to jail time or a major fine in Michigan under legislation introduced Tuesday.State Representative Dale Zorn says bullying someone,…
A couple hundred school counselors…mental health professionals and social workers are meeting today in Lansing. They’re in town to discuss what can be…
Bullying, according to Michigan author Patricia Polacco, now follows children home.Told through the eyes of Lyla Dean, Polacco’s new book Bully…
Legislation to require school districts to monitor bullying over the Internet or cell phones is expected to be introduced next year.“My fundamental…