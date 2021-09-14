-
Tech giant Cisco Systems has announced plans to acquire Ann Arbor-based Duo Security for $2.35 billion.Privately-owned Duo was founded in 2009, and has…
Think for a moment of what a cyber-attack would mean for business, for government, for health care systems. Without the internet, it'd be incredibly…
A law that takes effect today creates the Michigan Cyber Civilian Corps. The team will be called up if the governor declares an emergency if there is a…
An Ingham County official is suggesting actions that could cost nearly $2 million to strengthen the county's cybersecurity following a computer network…
As many as 1.87 million Michigan workers may have had their personal information exposed through a newly discovered security vulnerability in the computer…
The threat of hackers grew in 2016 for many Michigan businesses.So-called "ransom-ware" attacks also became more common. In one example, the Lansing Board…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan regulators have directed their staff to develop rules designed to toughen utilities' defenses against cyberattacks.…
The National Insurance Crime Bureau warns that hacking poses an ever-growing threat to car owners, as cars increasingly become computers with wi-fi on…
We hear so much about data breaches and hacked passwords, but what is it really all about? What does an attacker do with your passwords, credit card…
Gov. Rick Snyder says the state government faces 2.5 million cyber-attacks every day.Snyder spoke at the opening of an international cyber security summit…