-
Four weeks into Michigan’s stay at home order, communities all over the state have been in a holding pattern. Essential workers are making sure we stay…
-
Today on Stateside, we talk to a Republican state senator who says that Governor Whitmer’s extension of the emergency stay at home order goes too far.…
-
A Michigan lawmaker is teaming up with Miss Michigan to make it easier for children with hearing loss to get devices to help them hear.State Sen. Dale…
-
The State House recently passed legislation that would allow an increase in the number of Michigan cyber schools.Cyber schools provide instruction via the…