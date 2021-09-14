dam removal

-
Federal environmental regulators want to remove the Otsego City Dam in Allegan County in an effort to clean up toxic chemicals left behind by the paper…
-
In the state of Michigan, chances are good that if you live near a river or stream, you also live near a dam. There are nearly 2,600 dams in Michigan.…
-
An effort to restore the rapids to the Grand River in Grand Rapids is slowly making progress.The rapids that gave Michigan’s second-largest city its name…
-
The preliminary plan to restore the rapids to a two-mile stretch of the Grand River is out. It’s the first real look Grand Rapids has gotten at the…
-
North America has the most diverse population of freshwater mussels in the world. There are roughly 300 species. But almost 40 have gone extinct in recent…
-
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A newspaper reports that many Michigan dams are old and need upgrades, especially the Hamilton dam in downtown Flint.State dam safety…
-
An effort to restore the rapids into the Grand River is getting a boost from a new federal partnership.The rapids that gave Michigan’s second largest city…
-
A small but notorious dam on one of northern Michigan's prettiest trout streams might soon come down. But what fishermen value about the Pigeon River is…
-
All this week, we're focusing on stories about fish for our series, Swimming Upstream. Dustin Dwyer traveled all around the Lower Peninsula for the…