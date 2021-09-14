-
A new report says the state of Michigan has a lot to do to reduce the risk of future dam failures.Last May, heavy rains contributed to the failure of two…
It will be a few more days before a task force set up to study Michigan’s dam safety regulations will finish its final report.The delay is because of…
A special task force set up to study Michigan’s dam safety rules and regulations met virtually for the first time Tuesday.Liesl Clark is the head of the…
State senators are debating how much money needs to be spent on Michigan’s dams.At a committee hearing on Tuesday, legislators heard how state regulators…
Michigan’s two U.S. Senators are calling for more regulation of privately owned dams, in the wake of this week’s massive flood on the Tittabawassee…
Flood waters have crested in Midland, but the cleanup will have to wait until the waters recede.In Midland, the Tittabawassee River crested Wednesday at…
Today on Stateside, thousands have evacuated Midland County after dam failures led to an emergency. We check in with a hydrologist about what causes dam…
Update, 3:54 p.m. on 8/20/18:The Branch County Drain Commissioner reports that repairs to the Blackhawk Dam continue Monday, and the repairs have returned…
Demolition crews have nearly completed tearing down Flint’s Hamilton Dam.The crumbling 95-year-old landmark became a backdrop for many national television…
There are 2,5000 dams in Michigan and more than 90% are going to hit or exceed their design life by 2020. On today's show: How concerned should we be…